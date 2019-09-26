Sheffield United: Chris Wilder's message to supporters ahead of Liverpool test

Sheffield United fans at Bramall Lane: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Despite describing the fixture as a "reward" for those who stuck with the club through six years in League One, the United manager insisted the hosts “deserve” unequivocal backing during their meeting with Jurgen Klopp's side.

Wilder, who led United from the third to the first tier of English football in only three seasons, said: "We'll need the supporters more than ever now. I don't want a small minority getting complacent about the division we're in. I know they won't. Because they know these boys deserve to have everybody totally behind them, with what they’ve done and what they’re doing.”

Rather than being a slight on the atmosphere inside United's stadium since being promoted from the Championship - "It's been brilliant. As it always is. There's no better place to be" - Wilder's concern stems from the ease with which they have adapted to life at the highest level; taking eight points from the opening six games.

A Sheffield United supporter gets behind his team: James Wilson/Sportimage

That sequence of results, including last weekend's win over Everton, has seen United prepare for the clash with Liverpool in 10th. Klopp's men sit at the top of the table, having won all of their previous six outings.

"Playing the European champions at home was always going to be one of those fixtures we were looking at," Wilder continued. "I want my team to be competitive as always, as we have been this season.

"But for me, this a reward for the club and the supporters who have followed their club through thick and thin. The long term challenge is for this to be a regular fixture."

With injury threatening David McGoldrick's involvement, United are expected to task recording signing Oli McBurnie and Callum Robinson with spearheading their attack.

A Sheffield United fan shows his support: James Wilson/Sportimage

Despite acknowledging the size of the challenge facing them, Wider is confident his squad boasts both the talent and the tenacity to trouble Liverpool.

"We want to make it as uncomfortable for them as possible," he said. "Everybody will have this down as an away win and that's fine, with them running Manchester City in the Premier League and then winning the Champions League. We have to look at ways, small ways, that we can hurt them and that's what we'll do."

Sheffield United supporters stuck by their club, Chris Wilder says: Simon Bellis/Sportimage