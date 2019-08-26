Sheffield United: Chris Wilder's challenge to his Blades players if they are to compete with Premier League big boys this season

Oli McBurnie: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

United, who take a break from their league commitments tomorrow night to host Blackburn Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup at Bramall Lane, fell to their first defeat back in the top flight on Saturday in a 2-1 loss to Leicester City.

Two moments of magic won the game for Brendan Rodgers' side as James Maddison's superb pass set Jamie Vardy free for the opener before Harvey Barnes hit a stunning volley to seal all three points after Oli McBurnie had equalised.

Next up for United in the league is a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea and Wilder, who confirmed Lys Mousset will make his Blades debut against Rovers, said: "The pass from Maddison is incredible and Barnes' was a stunning finish.

"We've got to expect that in the Premier League and, on the flip side, we've got to find those moments as well, find that ball.

"George Baldock did exactly that on Saturday with a superb cross for our goal and I thought from tee to green, from box to box, there was nothing in the game.

"They punished us and we didn't punish them.

"But it gives us good heart and confidence, against a team tipped to go well this year and be in the top six."

One player who is certainly capable of providing those big moments is Ravel Morrison, who made his United debut off the bench against Leicester and will be unleashed against Tony Mowbray's Blackburn.

"Ravel's been patient but he's had to be, and they all have," Wilder added.

"Oli has been patient and got an opportunity, Billy [Sharp] got one at Bournemouth and again off the bench on Saturday.

"We have players at the top of the pitch that have that quality, like David McGoldrick but we've got to find them all over the pitch.

"That's the nature of the division we're in. We can't just be a team that looks alright from box to box, which we were.

"We've got to find those moments like Leicester did, which is the difference between them being fourth in the division and us being fourth in the division."