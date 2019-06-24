Sheffield United: Chris Wilder upbeat about securing his transfer targets following sponsorship announcement

Chris Wilder (second right) is confident about securing his transfer targets: Scott Merrylees

Wilder is chasing a number of new players, including Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman, Neal Maupay of Brentford and Swansea City's Oli McBurnie, after leading United to a second placed finish in the Championship last term.

Speaking after Union Standard Group were unveiled as United's new shirt sponsors, Wilder, whose squad will be joined in the top-flight by Norwich City and play-off winners Aston Villa, said: "We are working away and are confident about the ones we have targeted. We are an attractive club to come to.

"I think it will be us and Norwich in terms of the market we are. Villa are in a different market to us.

"You have to expect that and look at the teams who have established themselves in the Premier League after coming up in recent years - the Burnley's, Bournemouth's and Brighton's - they've been there three or four years and obviously the riches that has brought to their clubs makes them in a lot stronger position. That has got to be our ambition to be in that position. Then, you go above that."

In an attempt to bridge the financial divide, Wilder has focused on signing players with the potential to compete at the highest level rather than proven elite level performers. Dean Henderson, the Manchester United goalkeeper, is another name on the 51-year-old's wanted list after impressing on loan last term.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dismissing concerns about the progress of United's latest recruitment drive - "The whole market is slow at the moment" - Wilder added: "I have always wanted to do things pretty quickly, to get them settled in the group and get them to know (everyone). We have never been late-minute buyers or putting the group together at the last minute because we want to work on certain things, which has shown in the way we have gone about our work in the last three years.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder celebrates promotion: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

"Dean Henderson was possibly our first signing last year and it was in and around this time. Supporters and everyone want to see signings coming in, but we cannot rush through things and have to make sure we get it right."

The agreement with USG, an Australian based financial firm, is the biggest sponsorship deal United have completed in their 130 year history.