Sheffield United: Chris Wilder tells Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson how he can stay in the senior England squad as he gives an update on Enda Stevens, John Egan and Callum Robinson’s fitness
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has told Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson how he can stay in the senior England squad after the goalkeeper won his first call-up for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.
Henderson was drafted into Gareth Southgate’s squad after an injury to Aston Villa’s Tom Heaton, although he didn’t get on the pitch against either the Czechs or Bulgaria.
Henderson, though, is thought to have impressed coaching staff during training and Wilder says his only way of ensuring he is considered for the next games, against Montenegro and Kosovo next month, is to continue producing consistent performances for the Blades.
“What a fantastic experience for Deano,” Wilder said.
“Now, his challenge is to stay in the squad by playing very well for us, and he’ll have to do that. He’s been outstanding for us and the call-up was a reward not just for his start to the Premier League season, but his performances for us all the way through and for England at the age group.
“He’ll have some stories to tell and he’ll be telling us how good he’s been while he’s away, I’m sure! I’ve not spoken to him yet but the international boys are back in today.
“It’s fingers crossed regarding John Egan, Enda Stevens and Callum Robinson after being on Ireland duty. The first reports are that they’re ok, and Dean as well.
“It’s a great experience for him to be involved at international level.”