Sheffield United: Chris Wilder tells Bramall Lane fans they have a huge part to play in Premier League ahead of weekend clash with Burnley
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has told the Blades’ supporters that they have a huge part to play in their club’s Premier League season ahead of this weekend’s home clash with Burnley.
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 11:47 am
United’s Bramall Lane stadium was this weekend revealed to be officially the most atmospheric in the country, according to the popular website footballgroundmap.com.
And speaking this morning at his pre-match press conference, Wilder said: “Our fans will be just as important as they have been against the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.
They have to be consistent just as much as we have to be consistent.
“The drive and enthusiasm they gave the players is huge and we want it to continue.”