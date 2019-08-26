Sheffield United: Chris Wilder suggests out-of-favour Blades duo could move on ahead of next week's transfer deadline
Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has suggested that two out-of-favour Blades players could leave Bramall Lane ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.
Although incoming transfers in the Premier League and Championship had to be completed earlier this month, clubs in League One and League Two were given an extension to their transfer window in which they could sign players on loan or permanent deals.
And, after being transfer listed at United, Wilder this morning revealed there had been interest in striker Leon Clarke and defender Jake Wright.
Both players were deemed surplus to requirements at Bramall Lane after their rapid rise from League One into the Premier League, in just three years.
“There’s been a little bit of interest in both Leon and Jake,” Wilder said this morning, at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Carabao Cup clash with Blackburn Rovers.
“I’m sure those boys want to play football, and get themselves going again.”
Ben Heneghan recently re-joined Blackpool on loan, while Cambridge have made no secret of their desire to sign Samir Carruthers.