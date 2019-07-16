Sheffield United: Chris Wilder says Ravel Morrison can bring something special to Bramall Lane
Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has outlined why he has brought Ravel Morrison to Bramall Lane, describing the midfielder as someone who can inject the x-factor into his team's performances at Premier League level next season.
Morrison, previously of Manchester United and Lazio, agreed a 12 month contract with the newly promoted club before tonight's friendly against Burton Albion following a successful trial period.
Although the early part of his career was overshadowed by off the pitch issues, the former England under-21 international is regarded as one of the most naturally gifted players the country has produced in recent seasons with Paddy Crerand, the Old Trafford legend, once labelling him the "best youngster" he had seen "since George Best."
"He's an intelligent player and there's never ever bean any doubts about the ability Ravel's got. We've spoken to people about him and we've trusted what we've seen with our own eyes."
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Morrison, who has also represented the likes of West Ham, Lazio and Atlas, spent last term in Sweden with Ostersund. Although a heel injury forced him to miss the 2-1 defeat in Staffordshire, fellow new signings Callum Robinson, Luke Freeman and Phil Jagielka all featured.
With United preparing for their first taste of top-flight football since 2007, Wilder said: "We're a team that's built itself on pressure and swarming all over opponents. We'd love that to happen going forward but we also need people who can create something out of nothing. Ravel can certainly do that and Luke can do that too."
With United inserting a clause into Morrison's deal which could see it extended for a further year, Wilder added: "We aren't going to put too much pressure on the lad but we also know what he's capable of bringing to the table."