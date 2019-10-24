Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals why Blades won't be getting ahead of themselves despite impressive Arsenal win
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has revealed why his Blades won't be getting ahead of themselves despite their impressive Arsenal win on Monday.
Lys Mousset’s first-half winner condemned the Gunners to another Premier League defeat on a Bramall Lane evening, after another Frenchman in Christian Nade scored the only goal of the game at the same end back in 2006.
The three points lifted United to the heady heights of ninth in the Premier League after nine games, ahead of this weekend’s trip to the London Stadium to face old foes West Ham United.
But Wilder, speaking at his pre-match press conference this morning, insists his players will not get ahead of themselves.
“I watched the Arsenal game back yesterday and pundits on the box were saying that, if we’d got beat, we’d have been a point above the relegation zone!” Wilder said.
“It’s going to be the same all season. Lose games you’ll move down the league, win games you’ll move up.
“From our point of view, it’s heads down and meet the next challenge.”
Manuel Pellegrini’s side will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing result at Everton, when they lost 2-0.
“We have to be at it, but we’ve had to be at it for three years to get the results we have done,” Wilder added.
“We have done all season. That’s been the challenge and the standard the players have set. We’ve got to reach those standards to get anything from any game in the Premier League.”