Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals why AFC Bournemouth let go striker Lys Mousset

The Blades manager believes their hand was forced because of the centre-forward’s fears about his role on the south coast.

Mousset could start this weekend’s game against Burnley after scoring United’s equaliser at West Ham last weekend.

After netting the winner when Arsenal visited South Yorkshire five days earlier, the Frenchman looks set to become a key figure in Wilder’s plans for top-flight survival having also hit the target during his team’s recent victory over Everton.

Mousset has now netted as many times in seven Premier League appearances for United as he did in nearly 60 for Eddie Howe’s side.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilder, who paid £10 million to acquire the 23-year-old following last season’s promotion winning campaign, said: “Eddie and Jason [Tindall, Howe’s assistant manager], they know how good Lys is. But he wanted to play and he probably felt he was going to get a bigger opportunity to play with us.

“We knew about him and, deep down, Eddie might not have wanted to move him on. But sometimes, if players don’t really see anything changing, it’s difficult not to let them go.”

Although a conditioning issue stalled his progress at the beginning of the campaign, Mousset has been a regular feature in United’s squads of late.

His finish at the London Stadium means they are preparing to face Burnley in 8th, level on point with Mousset’s previous employers and Manchester United.