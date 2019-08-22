Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals when Ravel Morrison could make his Blades debut - after admitting surprise over behind-closed-doors game against Alexis Sanchez and Co. of Manchester United
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said that Ravel Morrison, their talented forward, is 'ready' to make his Blades debut after joining the club in the summer.
Morrison played 90 minutes of a behind-closed-doors game against Manchester United, his first club, earlier this week in a 3-1 defeat.
He has yet to feature in the matchday squad for the Blades so far this season. But, if he doesn't feature against Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend, his Blades debut will come in the Carabao Cup clash with Blackburn Rovers, on Tuesday evening.
"He's ready," Wilder said.
"He played in the game against Manchester United in the week and that was a great exercise for us, against about £200m worth of talent.
"We got the opportunity to play a behind-closed-doors game against Manchester United and some unbelievably talented footballers came walking over.
"It was a bit like 'wow, this is a proper game'. It was a good exercise for our boys against some world class players, and we certainly appreciate the opportunity."
United agreed to the request from their counterparts at Old Trafford, to give their players not currently in Wilder's first-choice XI some game time.
Some of the players that played, at the Red Devils' Carrington training ground, will likely feature again on Tuesday against Blackburn in the cup.
"We'll whizz the team around on Tuesday," Wilder sad. "There'll be changes.
"It's important that those players not in the team at the moment get minutes.
"It's a different aspect of management, to keep those boys ready and prepared to go in.
"We expect to go well in the cup, whatever team we put out, but it'll give an opportunity for the likes of Rav, and a few others, to produce a performance."