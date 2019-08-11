Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals what pleased him the most about The Blades' performance at AFC Bournemouth
Admittedly, he would have preferred to see his team fighting to preserve a lead rather than pressing for an equaliser.
But, in a strange sort of way, it was Sheffield United's response after Chris Mepham had fired AFC Bournemouth in front which proved the most satisfying moment of yesterday's match - at least from a purely footballing perspective - for the visitors' manager Chris Wilder.
"I thought we responded really well," he said, after Billy Sharp's late finish ensured United began the new Premier League season with a deserved point. "Obviously, it was disappointing to fall behind because I felt we'd started to really grow into the game at that point. But what pleased me, really pleased me, was the way the boys stuck with it and kept their shape. They didn't go stupid or lose their heads. It wasn't a case of us going gung-ho and Bournemouth picking us off on the counter, with (goalkeeper) Dean (Henderson) making save after save after save.
"We swapped things around a few times but stuck to our principles. They were calm, composed and did all the right things. That, for me, was really good to see."