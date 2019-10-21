Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals the secret of Lys Mousset's success after the striker downs Arsenal

Lys Mousset celebrates scoring with manager Chris Wilder after putting Sheffield United ahead against Arsenal.

Mousset's effort - his second in United colours following a £10m move from AFC Bournemouth - proved enough to lift Wilder's team to ninth in the table and condemn the visitors to only their second defeat of the new Premier League campaign.

Despite struggling for opportunities at the Vitality Stadium, Mousset has quickly become a cult hero in South Yorkshire and Wilder admitted: "Lys has been knocking on the door for a while.

“We had to get him up to speed and a lot of work has gone in, with the conditioners and others, to help him get ready.

"He's a popular boy with the other players and he's a popular boy with the supporters as well.

“You can see why they've taken to him."

Mousset pounced midway through the first-half, heading home unmarked from inside the area, from an Oliver Norwood corner.

"Just for the whole football club, that's what we're in this division for," Wilder added.

"We needed to produce a big performance because we were playing a historic club.

“We knew we would need to do a lot of things right to get the result we wanted."

Emery claimed his players had "controlled" long periods of the game and enjoyed "more possession" than United.

The trouble, from Arsenal's perspective, was that they created precious little with it.

Emery's suggestion the visitors had been denied a clear first-half penalty, when Sokratis was fouled, were echoed by several pundits on television.

But his claim their display "deserved more" was not supported by the evidence of a game which, a Nicolas Pepe miss apart, saw them struggle to prise United apart until Alexandre Lacazette's introduction during the closing stages.

"I'm very disappointed with the result," Emery said.

"We had the best chances, I felt.

“We conceded more corners than we wanted and from one they scored.

“We created more, I thought. And also we had the chances.

“There was also a clear chance for Pepe."

"If they score the first goal, defensively they are very strong," Emery added.

“So we knew that would make it difficult.

“I didn't think we deserved to lose than match but I appreciate them and the work they put in.