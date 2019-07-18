Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals how many more signings he hopes to make before start of Premier League season
Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has revealed he is chasing a further FOUR signings this summer as the Blades prepare for life in the Premier League.
And Wilder, having already signed Ravel Morrison, Phil Jagielka, Luke Freeman and Callum Robinson, hopes to break United's transfer record another two times this summer ahead of August 10's season opener at Bournemouth.
Wilder smashed United's existing record to prise Freeman away from QPR, before breaking it again to sign Robinson from Preston North End.
And, speaking tonight on Alan Biggs' Sheffield Live! show, Wilder revealed: "We're really close to another addition, so we're quite excited.
"I think we'll break the record a third time and might break it again, which is exciting news as a club.
"We're not going to go silly and put the club in a situation that hurts us down the line, though.
"I want another four to come in, which will give us a nice number to work with. We don't want to over-bloat the squad."
Wilder refused to be drawn on speculation linking him with a number of striking targets, including Lys Mousset, Oli McBurnie and Neal Maupay; of Bournemouth, Swansea and Brentford respectively.
"Sometimes deals go really quickly," Wilder said.
"It's down to the attitude of the agent and the selling club. As always, there are some good agents and some not so good ones, who want to drag it out for their own benefit.
"That disappoints us at times but that's the world we live in and, especially in the Premier League, is something we'll have to deal with."