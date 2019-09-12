Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals his thoughts on transfer deadline move as Premier League hold first meeting of season
The Premier League has held its first meeting of the 2019/20 season today, with representatives of all 20 clubs gathering in London to debate a range of topics – including everyone’s favourite, VAR.
Another item on the agenda was the recent change of transfer deadline day, which closed this year on August 8 – just over a day before the opening game of the season.
Clubs in the Premier League and Championship adopted the new day, while League One and League Two sides had until earlier this month to complete their business.
But clubs in Europe didn’t align their deadlines with England’s, leading to fears that giants of the European game would be able to sign players from Premier League clubs – who wouldn’t be able to replace them.
In total, 14 clubs voted in favour of the change back in 2017 and although no change is expected to be voted on today, it may be revisted – and re-voted on – in the coming months.
And Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, would be in favour of a switch back – although he isn’t likely to lead the revolution any time soon.
“I’ve got bigger fish to fry and I’ll accept whatever decision the people in charge make,” he admitted this morning, at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Southampton game this weekend.
“I think it should be at the start of the season, but in line with the rest of Europe – so everyone knows where we are. Allow clubs to set, and go from there.”