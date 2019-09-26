Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals his respect and admiration for Jurgen Klopp ahead of Blades' clash with Liverpool
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has spoken of his respect and admiration for Jurgen Klopp ahead of his side's clash with Liverpool this weekend.
The former Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund manager recently won the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award after transforming Liverpool into champions of Europe and Premier League title contenders.
Wilder, who began his managerial career in Sunday League with Bradway, has taken a different route into Premier League management, but the pair will come face to face as equals on Saturday lunchtime in front of the BT Sport cameras.
And at his pre-match press conference this morning, Wilder said: “Jurgen is a manager I can look up to, 100 per cent.
“There are all sorts of different aspects in successful managers but I love his connection with his players. There’s a genuine affection from him for them, and vice versa as well.
“Even the players who aren’t heavily involved. And his connection with the fans is there to be seen.
“Liverpool are up there as the most knowledgeable supporters in the country, in terms of the players they’ve seen and the teams they’ve supported over the years. And the players they have, the way they move the ball around and get it back too, are formidable.
“I love his personality and the connection between staff and players there is huge. And that goes into the fanbase as well.
“It’s a real connected football club which, for me, is going to go from strength to strength in the future.”