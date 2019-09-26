Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reveals his challenge to Blades' squad ahead of Premier League clash with Liverpool
Chris Wilder has challenged Sheffield United's players to make Saturday’s meeting with Liverpool, the reigning European champions, a regular fixture on the Bramall Lane calendar.
The Merseyside giants travel to Bramall Lane for the first time since 2006 this weekend, having won every single game in the Premier League so far this term.
The two sides have only met six times since football began with the invention of the Premier League in 1992, but Wilder hopes it becomes a more regular occurrence in the years to come.
“Playing the European champions at home is always going to be one of those fixtures we looked at when we got back into the Premier League,” Wilder said.
“It’ll be a great occasion but we want our team to be competitive, as we have been so far. This game is a reward for the club and the supporters, in the way they’ve followed the team through thick and thin.
"The challenge is to compete on Saturday and then, longer term, the challenge is to make this a regular fixture.”
Wilder admitted he didn't want to focus on last night’s Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League One Sunderland.
“They were better than us on the night,” he added. “We're quickly focusing on the challenge of facing the best team in Europe at Beautiful Downtown Bramall Lane.”