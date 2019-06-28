Sheffield United: Chris Wilder refutes mind-game theory

Sheffield United coped with pressure last season: James Wilson/Sportimage

Wilder, who hopes to complete his first new signing of the transfer window before July 12th's friendly with Real Betis, admits competing against financial behemoths such as Manchester City and Liverpool means that securing survival would be an even greater achievement than last season's promotion from the Championship.

Although some observers have interpreted his words as an attempt to reduce the weight of expectation upon a club which last competed in the top-flight 12 years ago, Wilder said: "I'm not trying to take the pressure off any of the players as they know the financial situation we're in.

Chris Wilder says he is not playing mind games: James Wilson/Sportimage

"But the Premier League, in the years we’ve been out, has moved on enormously. It's not what it was like, it's pushed on at an unbelievable pace and the coverage it gets is mind blowing."

United demonstrated their mental strength towards the end of the previous campaign as they won four and drew three of their final seven outings. With fellow contenders Leeds accumulating only seven points during the same period, that focus proved crucial as Wilder’s side finished as runners-up behind Norwich.

Despite identifying a number of targets in key positions, United have yet to unveil any new players since their return to the highest level. Although an agreement which would see former loanee Dean Henderson return to Bramall Lane is thought to be in place, Manchester United want the goalkeeper to sign an extended contract before sanctioning his departure, again on a temporary basis. Two centre-forwards, an attacking midfielder and a wing-back - United will also recruit a centre-half if the opportunity arises - are also priorities.

Wilder, whose side return to competitive action on August 10, has publicly downplayed the lack of arrivals. But privately, he would prefer at least one in place by the time United face Betis at The Algarve Stadium, Portugal, next month.

Sheffield United travel to Portugal next month: James Wilson/Sportimage