Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reflects on Blades' positive start to Premier League life... but roars: 'We're only looking forward'
Chris Wilder admits his Sheffield United side can take confidence from their good start to life back in the Premier League – but insists his Blades won’t simply sit back and admire their handiwork thus far.
By Danny Hall
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 14:14
After Wilder led the Blades to automatic promotion from the Championship last season, they have collected five points from their first four games after fighting back from 2-0 down at Chelsea in their last match to draw 2-2.
And, ahead of Saturday’s clash with Southampton at Bramall Lane, the United boss said: “I believe we'll grow into the division and get better and better.
"From a points point of view we've deserved everything we've got. I don't think we've nicked anything.
"It's been a pleasing start from a lot of aspects, playing-wise, in and out of possession.
"We take confidence from it of course, but we're the type of club who are not looking back, we're looking forward to the next challenge and we've got a big one on Saturday."