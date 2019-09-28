Sheffield United: Chris Wilder reacts to Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson's mistake in defeat to Liverpool, says Blades missed an opportunity to beat European champions

Leon Clarke missed a golden chance for the Blades after coming off the bench: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The on-loan Manchester United man allowed Gini Wijnaldum’s volley to slip through his hands and over the line for what proved to be the winning goal.

United had plenty of chances of their own to go ahead, with Callum Robinson, John Fleck and sub Leon Clarke all missing good opportunities against the European champions.

And afterwards Wilder said of Henderson: “If he wants to be a professional footballer, these things are going to happen,” said Wilder.

"But if he wants to play for the top teams, he wants to play for England then he needs to do better.

“He needs to concentrate more. It’s a disappointing day for him. I am not going to put my arms around him. Simply he needs to do better."

The 1-0 result condemned United to their third home defeat of the season, while most of their points have come away from Bramall Lane. Next up for the Blades is a trip to Watford next weekend.

"I am not bothered about pride, I am bothered about the result,” Wilder added.

"Liverpool had an off day and I think we missed an opportunity. In pressurised situations, we need to remain composed.

"We were delighted with the shape but their chances came from our mistakes.

"We have had big moments in the game but we did not take them, we had to jump all over it and we didn't.