Sheffield United: Chris Wilder praises 'outstanding' goalkeeper Dean Henderson after on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper bounces back from Liverpool error to earn Blades a point at Watford
Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, heaped praise on ‘outstanding’ goalkeeper Dean Henderson after he bounced back from his error against Liverpool to earn the Blades a point at Watford.
On a largely forgettable afternoon at Vicarage Road, United drew 0-0 with bottom club Watford after failing to break down the hosts’ stubborn five-man defence – which has already shipped 20 goals this season.
The Blades, who have now taken their points tally to nine from their opening eight matches back in the Premier League, had greater possession and control of the 90 minutes. But Watford enjoyed a hat-trick of chances to claim their first three points of the campaign.
Andre Gray missed an open goal in the opening period before Henderson atoned for his error in last weekend's defeat against Liverpool with two fine saves - first denying Danny Welbeck before producing a fingertip save from Craig Dawson's header in stoppage time.
Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, was the villain a week ago after he allowed Georginio Wijnaldum's volley to slip through his legs and give Liverpool a slender 1-0 win.
But the young stopper bounced back by rushing out to prevent Welbeck from scoring his first Premier League goal since the opening day of last season. He then produced a fine diving save when Dawson looked set to convert Gerard Deulofeu's late free-kick.
Wilder was critical of the 22-year-old following last weekend's clanger, but after saving his side a point, the Blades boss heaped praise on his goalkeeper.
"He has been outstanding," said Wilder. "It stung him last week, but he came roaring back today.
"These things happen in football and in life and it is how you react and overcome the next hurdle. It is no surprise what he has done. He has been neat and tidy in his work and is a really good goalkeeper."