Sheffield United: Chris Wilder points the finger after Carabao Cup upset

Chris Wilder: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Speaking after Max Power's first-half strike proved enough to see the League One club progress, Wilder admitted United's performance had effectively named his team for Saturday's meeting with the European champions.

"We didn't do enough and we didn't deserve to go through," a visibly frustrated Wilder said. "As (Burnley's) Shaun Dyche said when his boys went out in the last round, it's an opportunity for people to give the staff and nudge and they've not done that.

"The players have not taken their chance to knock on my door. I don't think any of them are really going to be knock on it tomorrow morning, asking me why they're not involved. That's their issue and their problem.

Chris Wilder manager of Sheffield Utd reacts on the touchline during the Carabao Cup match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: 25th September 2019. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The one thing I do know after that is, (in the Premier League), I'm picking the right team."

Although Wilder absolved Mo Besic, Simon Moore of any responsibility for the result, together with substitutes Leon Clarke and Oli McBurnie, he cut an angry and exasperated figure during his post-match media conference.

With United's preparations for the visit of Jurgen Klopp's side beginning immediately, the 52-year-old admitted: "Maybe it's a change in my attitude because usually you guys, (the media), would be waiting here for me until 11.30 pm because I'd be down there ripping into them. To be honest, I'm not going to waste my energy ripping into them because we've got Liverpool coming up and I want to focus my energy on that."

Although Sunderland also made a raft of changes, Wilder explained he would have named a more recognisable starting eleven had the third round tie taken place 24 hours earlier.