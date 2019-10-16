Sheffield United: Chris Wilder on noise, nonsense and selective deafness ahead of Arsenal test

Arsenal manager Unai Emery and Mesut Ozil: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Three years and two promotions later the question, which elicited a furious look and then four-lettered response, seems even more ridiculous now than it did at the time. But it served as a reminder that football is probably the most fickle business on the planet. Reputations which have taken decades to build can be destroyed in an instant. Or, in Wilder's case 38 eventful months ago, queried following a five match winless run which included being knocked-out of the cup by Crewe Alexandra.

If reports are to be believed, Arsenal's Unai Emery finds himself in a similar position now with Freddie Ljungberg supposedly being lined-up as his replacement. After all the Spaniard, whose CV includes one Ligue 1 title and three Europa League triumphs, has committed the heinous crime of leading the Londoners to third in the top-flight; a whole point behind last season's champions Manchester City.

Not that Wilder, from his own bitter personal experience, expects his counterpart in London to be distracted by the narrative ahead of Monday's game between their two clubs at Bramall Lane.

"Noise and nonsense, that's the phrase I use," he said. "We got off to a decent start, everyone said we'd be okay.

"Then when we didn't beat Watford, we were going down weren't we. We all have to hold our hands to our ears at times."

Next week's arrival of Arsenal represents United's return to action following the goalless draw at Vicarage Road; a result which, despite being painted by some as a missed opportunity, Wilder insisted was a sign of his team's top-flight potential.

"They played with eight at the back and five of them never moved," he commented afterwards at the time. "And no matter what's happening there, that's us up against an established side in the division with the players they've got."

Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder: Robin Parker/Sportimage

The visit of Arsenal, however, is likely to be a much more demanding assignment. After all, Emery's men are chasing a top-four finish rather than languishing at the foot of the table. Nevertheless, it is a challenge Wilder confirmed United will relish. Particularly because the opposition, despite their status as one of the competition's highest profile clubs, are viewed as being psychologically brittle.

"I'm not going to start commenting on what Arsenal need to do. I'm concentrating on our own team," Wilder said, refusing to say anything which might end-up on the away dressing room wall before the televised fixture. "We are bullish. That's what we are. The crowd have been brilliant and that's not me rubbing their heads. They have been. The last manager here commented on that. I'm sure the atmosphere will be great; a night game at Bramall Lane under the lights."

Even though they spent just shy of £50m after returning to the top-flight earlier this year, the difference in resources between United and Arsenal remains stark. It was something Wilder appeared keen to highlight during his weekly media briefing which, combined with his refusal to prick the egos of Emery's players, demonstrated he is not averse to indulging in a spot of psychological warfare. This is a match, Wilder reminded in order to test Arsenal's character, United will start as underdogs.