Sheffield United: Chris Wilder makes Dean Henderson prediction as he reveals his pick for last season's best Championship player
After endorsing Mason Mount's inclusion in the latest England squad, Chris Wilder insisted it is "only a matter of time" before Dean Henderson joins the Chelsea youngster on the international stage.
Speaking ahead of Sheffield United's visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Wilder predicted Henderson's ommision from the team for next month's round of Euro 2020 qualifiers is only a temporary set-back in his campaign to win a senior cap. Gareth Southgate, the United manager's counterpart at the FA, has watched two of the goalkeeper's last three Premier League appearances.
"I believe it's only a matter of time for Dean," Wilder said. "I wouldn't be surprised (if he is selected) at all. He's done everything that you could ask of him and so, no, I wouldn't be surprised."
Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, was a member of the United side which gained promotion from the Championship last season before agreeing another temporary move to Bramall Lane. Ninth in the table, Wilder's players travel to London hoping to build on their encouraging start to the new campaign.
"He (Henderson) has not had a lot to do," Widler continued. "And that's a confidence boost for us. He made a big save when we drew with Bournemouth and then was neat and tidy when we beat (Crystal) Palace. He couldn't do anything about the defeat to Leicester."
Mount, aged 20, was included in Southgate's plans for England's forthcoming meetings with Bulgaria and Kosovo. The midfielder worked with Frank Lampard during the new Chelsea manager's spell in charge of Derby County and Wilder was impressed by what he saw.
"Not at all, I'm not surprised with Mason Mount," Wilder said. "Derby turned us over at their place and he was at the heartbeat of everything they did. His presence coincided with the best things they did. His absence coincided with their worst spell and when he returned, they got into the play-offs. He (Mount) was the stand-out player in the Championship for me."