Sheffield United: Chris Wilder makes an admission about his team's Premier League points total
Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, is adamant his team's position in the Premier League table is not a reflection of its performances so far this term.
Despite entering the international break as the highest of all the newly promoted clubs - two places above Aston Villa and six ahead of Norwich City - Wilder believes United deserve to be higher than 13th given the progress they have made in recent months.
"I want more, I'm greedy, I believe we deserve a little bit more," Wilder said. "I think the amount (of points) we've actually got doesn't really show what we've done and I'm sure people who have seen us play regularly will say the same as well."
United, who return to action when Arsenal visit Bramall Lane later this month, have taken nine points from their first eight matches since finishing second in the Championship; an average return which, if continued throughout the remainder of the campaign, would have been enough to guarantee survival in each of the last eight seasons.
But by declaring himself unsatisfied with United's total, Wilder has also chosen to remind his players about the importance of ridding their game of the individuals errors he blames for defeats by Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester City.
United travel to West Ham after facing Unai Emery's side, before meeting Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur and their namesakes from Manchester.
"Overall, I'm really pleased with how we're doing," Wilder said. "But we've got to keep trying to get better, improve and driving it on. That's the way it is at this level, you can't relax or stand still because you'll get caught out, no doubt about it."
