Sheffield United: Chris Wilder makes an admission about The Blades’ silverware hopes

But, providing an insight into the difficulty of trying to chase trophies at a newly promoted club, the 52-year-old insisted that does not mean United are prepared to sacrifice a place in the Carabao Cup to try and boost their push for top-flight survival.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's third round tie against Sunderland, Wilder said: "Just win the next game, that's all we are looking for. We have our eyes set on being successful in this division.

"A number of clubs who have been established in this division, they will see it as a genuine opportunity to win some silverware. They will probably play their full teams. We will make changes.

"That is a long way in the distance for us. We've done great and we've had a solid start to the Premier League."

United finished the weekend 10th in the table - four points above the relegation zone - after beating Everton at Goodison Park. But with Liverpool scheduled to visit South Yorkshire on Saturday, only a handful of those who appeared in the North-West are expected to feature when Jack Ross' men travel to Bramall Lane.

"We'd like to go well (in the cup), Wilder continued. "Obviously, the Premier League is our priority but who knows where it will take you.

"Who would have thought Chesterfield would have got to an FA Cup semi-final all those years ago? Who would have thought Bradford City would have got to the final not so long back."

United, who reached the semi-finals of the tournament under Wilder's predecessor Nigel Clough, will use the contest to keep the likes of Richard Stearman and Phil Jagielka match fit while Ravel Morrison could also start.