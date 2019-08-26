Sheffield United: Chris Wilder issues injury update over key man ahead of Premier League clash with Chelsea
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has issued an update on the fitness of John Fleck ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash with Chelsea.
The midfielder was forced off the field inside the first 30 minutes of United’s victory over Crystal Palace just over a week ago, and missed Saturday’s home defeat to Leicester City as a result.
Fleck, like a number of his teammates, will be excused from Carabao Cup duty against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening and Wilder is ‘hopeful’ that he’ll be passed fit for the trip to Stamford Bridge.
“He wasn’t close at all for Saturday, but we’ve got a full week now and hopefully he’ll be out on the grass pretty early,” Wilder said.
“We’ve got a couple of bumps and bruises from the weekend, which’ll mean a few players miss Tuesday.
“But there’s nothing long term; we’ve got no long-term injuries at all.
“We’re hopeful John will be ready for the weekend and if he does make it, I expect we’ll have a full hit to choose from.”