Sheffield United: Chris Wilder issues injury update over John Fleck and Callum Robinson ahead of Leicester City clash
Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck will be given 'as much time as possible' to prove his fitness for Saturday's Premier League clash with Leicester City.
The Scot limped off with injury inside the first half an hour of last Sunday's victory over Crystal Palace, after picking up a knock to his hamstring.
Fleck was rated as a 'doubt' by manager Chris Wilder at his pre-match press conference this morning, and Luke Freeman will be on standby to make his full United debut after impressing off the bench on Sunday.
Callum Robinson, who also departed with injury, should be fit enough to make the squad, according to Wilder.
"We'll give John as much time as possible," he revealed.
"He's been an integral part of our success over the last three years and we've been delighted with his progression.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
"He was a well-thought-of player in his younger days at Rangers but lost his way a little bit and came south.
"He's produced some outstanding performances for us and eventually got himself into the international set up.
"He's been a big player for us. But what's comforting is the introduction of the substitutes on Sunday.
"Luke came on early and picked up the position seamlessly. But we'll give John as much time as possible."