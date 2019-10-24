Sheffield United: Chris Wilder issues an injury update for the Blades ahead of Premier League clash with West Ham United
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has issued an injury update for the Blades ahead of their Premier League clash with West Ham United this weekend.
United have a quick turnaround from Monday night’s victory over Arsenal at Bramall Lane, which they won 1-0 thanks to Lys Mousset’s winner in the first half.
Wilder admitted that he had a lot of tired minds and bodies after that win over the Gunners, but has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Blades’ first-ever trip to the London Stadium.
“We came through a tough evening and covered a lot of distance,” Wilder said.
“We had to. We look at the intensity of the game and concentration levels from a mentality point of view because everyone had to do their jobs for 95 minutes.
“We have tired bodies and minds but the players have had a couple of days of rest, we’re back in today and we’ll get set for the weekend.”