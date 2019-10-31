Sheffield United: Chris Wilder issues an injury update ahead of Burnley clash as he reveals whether Lys Mousset is fit enough to play 90 minutes
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has issued an injury update ahead of this weekend’s Burnley clash after revealing whether or not Lys Mousset is yet fit enough to play 90 minutes for the Blades.
The Blades boss admitted this morning that he has a couple of injury niggles to contend with ahead of the Bramall Lane clash against Sean Dyche’s side, although he declined to name the players in question.
“We’re hoping that a couple will be fit for the weekend,” said Wilder. “They’ll go through the process and we’ll give them as much time as possible.”
Wilder was also questioned about Lys Mousset’s ability to play 90 minutes. The French striker was behind the rest of the Blades squad in terms of his fitness levels when he arrived at Bramall Lane in the summer, but has scored twice in his last two games.
“Lys is possibly a little bit off playing 90 minutes, but not many of our forwards play 90 minutes anyway,” Wilder added.
“We’ve got a group that we can change, either coming off the bench or for a specific game.
“We believed we made the right call at West Ham [to recall Callum Robinson in place of Mousset] and if we had a full week with Lys after the Arsenal game, I would have been tempted to start him at West Ham.
“It’s not always easy but a lot of our changes in the past have been at the top of the pitch, whether to freshen it up or change tactically, because of the work we expect them to do – both from a defensive point of view, and also in possession.”