Sheffield United: Chris Wilder is braced for a series of tough battles during the transfer window

"Good footballers always attract attention," Wilder said. "We know the type of people we want and, because of what we think they're capable of, I doubt we're going to be the only ones interested in them or looking at them."What we're not going to do is just bring people in for the sake of it. We believe we're going to be an attractive proposition and a place people are going to want to come to."Wilder has already compiled a list of potential new signings, with players from the younger end of the age spectrum and the potential to grow in value at its core."There's lots of hard work ahead," Wilder added. "Nothing ever comes easy and we want to make sure we get the right people to help improve what is already a very good group."