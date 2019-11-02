Sheffield United: Chris Wilder insists he isn't looking at the league table just yet despite Blades moving up to SIXTH in Premier League after 3-0 victory over Burnley

Burnley manager Sean Dyche (right) and Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on the touchline: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

United blew the Clarets away in the first half, with a double from John Lundstram and one from John Fleck putting the Blades three ahead at the interval.

The result extended United’s unbeaten run to four games and sent them into the top six of the Premier League for the time being.

But Wilder insisted: “I’ve not looked at the league table and I won’t.

“I’ll only assess the season at the end of it. It’s an accumulation of points for us and more than anything, I’m delighted our run has continued.

“Points are so precious, and you have to do a lot of things right to earn them.”

United were full value for their half-time lead, while Lundstram almost bagged a Premier League hat-trick in the second half – before being denied by Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

“We wanted a quick, fast start and we certainly got that,” Wilder added.

“I’m delighted with that but I’m delighted with the game as a whole. In the second half, we knew they’d take chances and push players on, so it was important that we kept our shape in the second half when out of possession.