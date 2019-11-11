Sheffield United: 'Chris Wilder has wowed us all' - Why leading pundit and ex-Tottenham Hotspur man says Blades boss should be favourite to win Premier League Manager of the Year award after extending unbeaten run at Spurs
Sheffield United’s impressive start to life in the Premier League continued on Saturday when they drew 1-1 at Tottenham Hotspur, last season’s Champions League finalists.
The Blades returned north from Spurs’ impressive new ground with a point and having preserved their unbeaten away record, but were disappointed not to have taken all three after VAR ruled out David McGoldrick’s equaliser for offside.
George Baldock eventually netted for the Blades to cancel out Son’s opening goal for the home side, and United moved up to fifth in the top-flight table.
And Jamie Redknapp, the former Spurs midfielder now working as a Sky Sports pundit, said Blades boss Chris Wilder is his current pick for the Premier League manager of the year gong.
“Chris Wilder has to be favourite to win the Premier League’s Manager of the Year award right now,” Redknapp wrote in the Daily Mail.
“Frank Lampard is performing amazingly at Chelsea, getting big performances out of young players. What a story it would be if Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool to the title ahead of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, too.
“But Wilder has wowed us all. His Sheffield United side were written off by plenty at the start of the season. But look at them now – leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium disappointed with only a point.
“That says it all. His team play so brave in the way their centre backs charge forward, even against the bigger sides. If they can finish in the top half of the table, then Wilder has to take home that award.”