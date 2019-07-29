Sheffield United: 'Chris Wilder has overachieved for his entire career' - Tony Cascarino hits back at broadcaster's bizarre claim that Blades 'aren't taking Premier League seriously' and Billy Sharp is 'League One'

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Adrian Durham made the points on his Talksport show, suggesting that United will perform worse in the top flight this season than Huddersfield did last. The Terriers were relegated in March, with six games of the season remaining.

“Sheffield United are going down,” Durham said. “They’re not even taking the Premier League seriously.

“They’re still bigging up Billy Sharp, and as much as I love Billy Sharp – great record, absolute legend, local boy came good, third spell at the club – he is League One.”

But Cascarino hit back: “They were ahead of schedule; they didn’t think they were going to get promoted next year.

“He [Wilder] has overachieved for his entire career. If we get to the end of next season and Sheffield United have stayed up, and they’ve done it being entertaining, it wouldn’t surprise me.

“Billy Sharp has been a journeyman striker, who has scored goals at loads of different levels. Is it unfair calling him a League One striker? Absolutely, Adrian’s totally wrong there. He got 24 goals in the Championship last season!

“One thing that Chris Wilder has always done is overachieved with the players he has had.

United skipper Billy Sharp

“He’s always had plenty of forwards to choose from – David McGoldrick was a free transfer last year. He’s done it with Leon Clarke as well.”

In his column in The Times, Cascarino added of his pal Wilder: “I doubt anyone predicting that United will struggle in the Premier League this season has closely watched teams managed by Chris… [he] is an overachiever, someone who regularly defies the odds, who can operate in style on a low budget.

“He is a brick-wall manager. Players will run through one for him. Every team he has managed have that quality and they achieve miraculous results.

“He won the League Two title with Northampton and then took over at United and won the League One title while amassing 100 points. He finds a way to squeeze the most out of what he inherits.