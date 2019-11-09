Sheffield United: Chris Wilder has his say on controversial VAR decision in Blades' 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur

David McGoldrick of Sheffield Utd celebrates scoring before it was ruled out by VAR following nearly four minutes of dithering: James Wilson/Sportimage

The hosts led at the impressive Tottenham Hotspur Stadium through the dangerous Son Heung-min, but George Baldock's 78th-minute leveller earned the Blades, who also had a goal marginally ruled out by VAR, a deserved point.

United thought they had got back on level terms just 129 seconds after Son’s opener, when David McGoldrick tapped hope Enda Stevens’ cross at the back post.

But John Lundstram's toe was ruled to be offside in the opening phase of the attack – after over three minutes of deliberation by VAR Jonathan Moss, at Stockley Park.

And Wilder, who admitted at the start of the season that he was a fan of VAR, said after the game: "John Lundstram's big toe is bigger than it should be. It's just a bit of confusion from our point of view. When is the reset?

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's gone down the right, John has crossed, it's gone back out, where does it reset because we have attacked down the left-hand side?

"The length of that stoppage I think doesn't do anybody any good, from the managers to players and, more importantly, the supporters. If it is offside, it's offside and we have to get on with it and accept it.

"My heart sinks every time. It is here to aid referees. It affects the game, the length of time it takes, that's the disappointing aspect of it.

"We have to have a big look at it in the summer, it is going to be here to stay, there's no doubt about that. It is going to have to run its course.

"It seems like every press conference it is the major talking point.