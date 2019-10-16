Sheffield United: Chris Wilder gives his thoughts on Unai Emery's Arsenal future and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Co. as Blades prepare to face Gunners at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has offered his thoughts on Unai Emery's Arsenal future as his Blades prepare to face the Gunners at Bramall Lane next week.
Arsenal go into the weekend third in the Premier League table, a point behind second-placed Manchester City, but Emery’s future at the Emirates Stadium has been the subject of much debate since the start of the season.
But Wilder, speaking at his pre-match press conference this morning ahead of Monday night’s Sky-televised game, said: “If you look through their team, they don’t get to where they are by being bang average.
“Even players like David Luiz and the captain of Switzerland [Granit Xhaka]. The Premier League player of the month [Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang]… Lacazette looks like being fit and available, and they spent £60m on a winger in the summer [Pepe]. It’s elite football and they’ve also got some players not even getting in the squad who are quite tasty, too!”
Asked about Emery, Wilder said: “Someone questioned my future on the radio a couple of weeks ago! At first it was ‘they’re going to definitely get relegated’. Then we won a couple of games and it was like ‘they’ll definitely be alright’ and when we couldn’t beat Watford, it was that we’d struggle again.
“There’s a lot of noise and nonsense out there. They know they’ve got quality, in their team and in their manager. We all have to put our hands over our ears at times and block out all the noise – so we can get on with the most important thing, of winning points and adding to our total.”