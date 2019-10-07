Sheffield United: Chris Wilder defends his management style after honest approach with Dean Henderson saw Blades boss branded 'dinosaur'
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has defended his style of management after his criticism of Dean Henderson, his goalkeeper, saw him branded a ‘dinosaur’ in the national media.
Wilder was honest in his assessment of the Manchester United loanee after his error against Liverpool last Saturday, when he allowed Gini Wijnaldum’s volley to squirm through his fingers and over his goalline.
Wilder admitted that the goalkeeper ‘has to be better’ and his comments were discussed on Talksport, where pundit Natalie Sawyer accused him of ‘dinosaur management’.
Wilder’s methods, though, have delivered two promotions in three seasons at Bramall Lane alone, with further success at every club he has managed.
And, speaking after Henderson came roaring back with a commanding display in his next game, making two point-saving stops away at Watford on Saturday, Wilder said: ““I think I get a tune out of players. I think I have done in the past. And I like to think we do as a staff.
“You wouldn’t have done what these players have done, with the resources we’ve had, over the past three years without backing them and supporting them and sometimes the other bits.
“But they’re strong boys. The changing room is a strong changing room. To be a professional footballer is tough and to be a top one playing at Premier League level is even tougher.
“The players have to get over the next hurdle and the players have done.”