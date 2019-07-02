Sheffield United: Chris Wilder confirms former Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison is training with Blades
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has confirmed that former Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison is training with the club, ahead of their pre-season trip to Portugal.
Speaking at a club press conference this morning, it was confirmed that the 26-year-old will train with his squad in the coming days, before a decision is made whether to include him in the Portugal training camp squad.
The attacking midfielder is currently a free agent after leaving Swedish side Ostersunds after a brief spell with the Allsvenskan outfit.
After a promising start to his career with the Red Devils, a series of off-the-field issues saw the player's career take a downward turn.
However, he is now looking for a fresh start, and could provide the Blades with some real attacking quality as they prepare to make the step up to Premier League level football. Chris Wilder has claimed he's looking to sign hungry, motivated players, and Morrison's keen desire to prove himself could certainly appeal to the Blades boss.
The club are also said to be moving closer to landing Queens Park Rangers midfielder Luke Freeman, with a deal set to be concluded within the next 24 hours.