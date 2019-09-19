Sheffield United: Chris Wilder allays Jan van Winckel fears

Manager Chris Wilder, H.R.H Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa'ud: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Speaking as HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud performed his first public engagement since winning his High Court battle against Kevin McCabe, Wilder insisted he does not view the Belgian as a threat despite suggestions to the contrary.

Van Winckel, who was appointed a United director before the dispute between McCabe and Prince Abdullah spilled into the public arena, has been a close confidant of the Saudi Arabian for over two decades.

Although some supporters fear his presence could prove divisive, particularly if it dilutes Wilder's influence over first team affairs, the 51-year-old said: "There was talk about improving certain aspects of the club. I know the angle (about) Jan. He has been a member of the board for sometime so he has, of course, been involved in the decisions. Anything to improve the club, I am open to.

"But I am a hands-on manager. In terms of Jan's expertise, it is there to be seen in terms of his track record. He has been involved in all of the decisions, recruitment and the like because he's on the board. I'm not pig headed enough to think I know everything."

Van Winckel, aged 45, boasts an impressive CV detailing spells with KV Mechelen, Club Brugge and Beerschot, where he also now works following Prince Abdullah's decision to acquire a stake in the Antwerp based side. Previously Marcelo Bielsa's assistant at Marseille, van Winckel spent a brief period on Al-Hilal's coaching staff, where Prince Abdullah once served as chairman.

Wilder, who signed a new contract earlier this summer, has won two promotions in only three seasons since taking charge of United.

Although there have been times when he has expressed his frustration with events behind the scenes, particularly when McCabe and Prince Abdullah launched rival takeover bids, he hopes Monday's announcement in London will bring greater stability.

"Any manager will tell you, that the ideal scenario and situation is being able to get on with their job to the best of their abilities," Wilder said. "Having support from the owners, only a couple of times have I expressed my frustration towards Prince Abdullah and Kevin. In the majority of times, they have allowed me and Steve (bettis, United's chief executive) to run this club to the best of our ability. I've been in touch with Prince Abdullah throughout my time here, the same with Kevin. That period has been a success."