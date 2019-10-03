Sheffield United: Chris Wilder admits decision day is looming over striker Lys Mousset
Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, admits decision-day is looming over when he can unleash French striker Lys Mousset in the Premier League.
The French striker has had to wait for his chance from the start in the Premier League after fitness issues delayed his debut following a big-money move in the summer from AFC Bournemouth.
But he has impressed in a series of cameos off the bench, scoring his first United goal in a 2-0 win at Everton recently.
And, speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Watford, boss Wilder said: “He’s close.
“He’s come here to play. He was behind everyone else but we’ve been building him up and he gives us something off the bench.
“He wants to play and we want him to start. The decision is getting closer by the game.
“Our front two [Oli McBurnie and Callum Robinson] did well against Liverpool, against Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, Andy Robertson and the England right-back [Trent Alexander-Arnold].
“They caused problems. We have the skipper [Billy Sharp] back now and David McGoldrick to follow. The Moose is knocking on the door and the two boys have done great. There’s a decision to be made and I’ll try and make the right one.”