Sheffield United: Chris Basham reveals the Manchester City legend he has been tasked with modelling his game on ahead of Premier League season
Sheffield United’s Premier League adventure gets underway this weekend, when Chris Wilder’s men visit AFC Bournemouth on the opening day.
And, ahead of the big kick-off, defender Chris Basham has revealed that he has been tasked with modelling his game on a top-flight legend; former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany.
“The way he brings the ball out, his overall communication, which has gone out of the game a bit, but [that is what] the manager wants to see,” Basham revealed, in an interview with The Athletic.
“We had an interview the other day where four boys were asked to describe him [Wilder] in one word. We all called him a legend.
“We admire his background, managing in lower leagues and we all have trophies, medals and open-top bus tours because of his work.”
Basham, who worked in McDonald’s after being released as a youngster by Newcastle, is preparing for his first proper experience of the top-flight after bit-part experiences with Bolton and Blackpool.
“Sitting here, thinking where I have come from, doing those night shifts in here, I never thought I could make it as a top player,” Basham added.
“I still get jitters and shivers thinking about it. I feel like I’ve gone back in time sitting here with you. I can’t put it into words. It is overwhelming, shocking, amazing.
“It’s all pinch-yourself. I will – hopefully – finally play at St James’ Park in a Premier League match for the first time.
“I speak to Peter Beardsley, who was my coach in the Newcastle academy, and he says, ‘If I had anything to do with it, you would never have left.’ He writes me notes saying how proud he is of me.”