Sheffield United: Chris Basham reveals Blades' stars 'believe they are Premier League players' after impressive start to life in top flight
Chris Basham, the Sheffield United defender, has outlined the growing confidence in the Blades’ camp after revealing that he and his teammates are starting to believe they are Premier League players following their impressive start to the season.
United went up to ninth in the top-flight table after Monday night’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal, and face another tough test this weekend when Chris Wilder’s men travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United.
Basham has been part of a United defence that has the joint-best record in the league this season, and said this morning ahead of Saturday’s game: “We’ve grown into games as the season has gone on and the lads are growing in confidence, believing we're Premier League players.
“We’re putting in big performances week in, week out now and we hope to maintain that from now on, and maintain our standards.
“The gaffer won’t let us get overconfident and will keep us down to earth. We’ve been unlucky in a few games not to pick up points, and hopefully they’ll come in next batch of games.”
“We’ve got a great togetherness and we want to stick together,” Basham added.
“With the way we perform and play, if we keep a clean sheet then we’ve got a great chance of winning.
“Our challenge now is to keep producing that level of performance.”