Sheffield United: Chris Basham issues Liverpool pledge
Chris Basham has insisted Sheffield United are not overawed by the prospect of facing Liverpool, the reigning European champions, at Bramall Lane.
Instead the defender, speaking as he prepares to try and stifle one of the Premier League's most ruthless attacks, revealed Chris Wilder's side believe they can shock the visitors by ending their eight month unbeaten run in the competition.
Basham, a member of the squad which gained promotion last term, said: "We don't get starry-eyed. The Premier League is the hardest league in the world and teams get points off everybody. We have got to play our way as if we don't, it could be a high score. Hopefully, we can get the result."
Wilder used his pre-match media conference to remind the home supporters they have an important role to play against Klopp's men.
Basham, a veteran of United's 2017 League One title winning squad, added: "We don't want to be under-confident and start losing games, especially at Bramall Lane. This is a tough one but they all are in the Premier League.
"We can make little mistakes, but as long as no-one is getting on others backs. That is when the cracks start happening in a team. We are not like that, we are built on solid team foundations. We fancy ourselves for Liverpool."
United, ranked 10th, are likely to be without David McGoldrick for today's fixture. Liverpool, the early leaders, last night confirmed Sadio Mane will be available for selection after recovering from the dead leg he sustained at Chelsea.
Asked if Norwich City's recent win over title-holders Manchester City would inspite his team, Wilder said: "There's always a one-off result in any division in any period. The game isn't decided before the kick-off and anything can happen either way. We are just concentrating on our shape and discipline and attacking when we can. There's going to be large periods of the game when we are on the back foot, we know that. But we want to pose them problems too."