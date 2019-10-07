Sheffield United: Chris Basham becomes latest to back Dean Henderson for an England call-up after Manchester United loanee bounces back from Liverpool error to earn Blades point at Watford
Chris Basham, the Sheffield United defender, has added his name to the growing list of Blades backing goalkeeper Dean Henderson for a senior England call-up after another assured display against Watford at the weekend.
Henderson, in his second season at Bramall Lane on loan from Manchester United, bounced back from his error against Liverpool the previous weekend with two big saves at Vicarage Road, to earn the Blades a point going into the international break.
First, Henderson denied former England striker Danny Welbeck when one-on-one, before producing a superb save to keep out Craig Dawson’s header in injury time.
The goalkeeper jetted off on holiday with his girlfriend on Saturday evening after being overlooked for Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad, for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers away to the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.
And Basham said: “Dean got some stick off the boys and the gaffer last week but he trained well with his heart on his sleeve.
“He saved us in the 93rd minute but we knew he would do that. He trains with his heart on his sleeve and I’m very happy with him. Everyone was cuddling him in the dressing room!
“He’s got confidence, his shot-stopping is unbelievable and he’s just waiting for that England call-up.
“I don’t mean to say that as a pressure statement. He’s young and he’ll make mistakes, but he’ll gain experience. All the England goalkeepers are under the spotlight at the moment.
“There are mistakes happening, but Dean backs himself. He’s been through all the levels with England and the big one will come for him, hopefully soon.”
Basham revealed that “tensions were high” in the dressing room after that Liverpool defeat, when Henderson allowed Gini Wijnaldum’s volley to squirm through his body and roll agonisingly over the line.
“We had played the European champions and felt we were going to get something from the game,” Basham added.
“It shows how far we've come.”