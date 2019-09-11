Sheffield United: Chelsea result gives Blades belief they can 'go a long way' in Premier League this season, says goal hero
Sheffield United striker Callum Robinson believes the belief the Blades have taken from their battling draw at Chelsea can take them ‘a long way’ in the Premier League this season.
Robinson, the Republic of Ireland striker, scored his first top-flight goal in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in United’s last outing, before having a hand in the late equaliser for Chris Wilder’s side.
United had earlier trailed 2-0 at the home of the reigning Europa League champions and, speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash with Southampton at Bramall Lane, Robinson said: “The step-up has been really good. As a team, we have done really well. I do not think we could have asked for a better start. Maybe a draw against Leicester.
“We have done really well. On a personal level, there are a lot more technical players in this league. You have to pick your times when you press and when you go.
“You can’t just keep running out and pressing because they have some great players in the teams. We have to believe in ourselves a little bit more.
“It is not as hard if we believe in ourselves. If we play forward passes and press, I feel we can do well this season.”
Robinson was excused from his country’s friendly against Bulgaria on Tuesday, after returning to Bramall Lane with a slight hamstring complaint.
“Coming back against a team like Chelsea after being 2-0 down gives us so much confidence,” the forward added.
“You won’t see many teams come back from that.
“To do that, as a team collectively that will take us a long way this season. We have played different types of teams. Each game goes by and we keep thinking, ‘We have a big chance to do really well this season’.
“Don’t get it twisted. This league is tough. But by going to Stamford Bridge and getting a point in those circumstances, that gives us huge belief.”