Sheffield United: Chelsea result gives Blades belief they can 'go a long way' in Premier League this season, says goal hero

Switzerland's Denis Zakaria (left) and Republic of Ireland's Callum Robinson (right) battle for the ball: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Robinson, the Republic of Ireland striker, scored his first top-flight goal in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in United’s last outing, before having a hand in the late equaliser for Chris Wilder’s side.

United had earlier trailed 2-0 at the home of the reigning Europa League champions and, speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash with Southampton at Bramall Lane, Robinson said: “The step-up has been really good. As a team, we have done really well. I do not think we could have asked for a better start. Maybe a draw against Leicester.

“We have done really well. On a personal level, there are a lot more technical players in this league. You have to pick your times when you press and when you go.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You can’t just keep running out and pressing because they have some great players in the teams. We have to believe in ourselves a little bit more.

“It is not as hard if we believe in ourselves. If we play forward passes and press, I feel we can do well this season.”

Robinson was excused from his country’s friendly against Bulgaria on Tuesday, after returning to Bramall Lane with a slight hamstring complaint.

“Coming back against a team like Chelsea after being 2-0 down gives us so much confidence,” the forward added.

“You won’t see many teams come back from that.

“To do that, as a team collectively that will take us a long way this season. We have played different types of teams. Each game goes by and we keep thinking, ‘We have a big chance to do really well this season’.