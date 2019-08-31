Sheffield United: Chelsea draw gives Blades enormous belief, says boss Chris Wilder
Chris Wilder believes this afternoon’s battling draw at Stamford Bridge willgive his Sheffield United side confidence and belief for the rest of the Premier League season.
Wilder’s men trailed 2-0 to Chelsea at the break, after two strikes from Tammy Abraham.
But Callum Robinson, who’d earlier missed a golden chance to reduce the arrears, made amends with his first Premier League goal less than a minute into the second half.
And United rescued a point when Robinson’s cross took a nick – off either Kurt Zouma or Blades sub Lys Mousset – and nestled in Kepa’s net.
Robinson later told The Star he would be claiming the goal and Wilder added: "We had to play well here, we can't give ourselves a mountain to climb, which we obviously did.
"To come roaring back as we did in the second half hopefully gives us an enormous amount of confidence and self-belief going forward.
"I don't want us to stand off teams, we obviously understand the teams we are up against and the journey we have been on.
"Three years ago we were bottom of League One and now we are going toe-to-toe in the Premier League. It's not a cup tie, we are here on merit.
"From a biased point of view, I believe we deserved something from our second-half performance."