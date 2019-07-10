Sheffield United: Championship trio battle for Blades' powerhouse striker Leon Clarke
Three Championship sides are said to be jostling for Sheffield United's veteran striker Leon Clarke, after he was transfer listed by the Blades at the end of last season.
The 34-year-old has become a popular figure among United fans during his three season spell at Bramall Lane, and defied early expectations of his potential by scoring a stunning 19 league goals in the 2017/18 season.
With the player now heading into the twilight of his career, and the Blades making the big step up to the Premier League, Chris Wilder decided to transfer list the Wolverhampton Wanderers man, in the hope of him moving on in the summer.
According to Football Insider, Hull City, Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City are all chasing the powerhouse forward, as they look to land a bargain goalscorer for the upcoming campaign.
The report claims that Wigan are eager to bring Clarke back to the DW Stadium after an encouraging loan spell there in the latter half of last season, while the Blues and the Tigers are both short of fire-power upfront.
The striker has developed a reputation as a journeyman, having played for no fewer than 16 clubs throughout his career. Now, Clarke will now be looking for one final challenge before hanging up his boots, and will be confident in his abilities to still cut the mustard in the English second tier.