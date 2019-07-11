Sheffield United: Celtic set to pursue Blades defender after missing out on £2.5m key target
Celtic are preparing to renew their efforts to sign Sheffield United defender George Baldock, after missing out on Huddersfield Town ace Tommy Smith.
The Scottish giants have been linked with a move for Baldock throughout the summer, as they continue their search to find a quality option to start on the right side of their back-line.
According to the Daily Record, Smith now appears to be on the verge of joining Stoke City – a side who were also believed to be interested in Baldock at an early stage in the transfer window. With Smith now seemingly unavailable, the report suggests that the Hoops could turn their attentions back to the Blades ace.
United are well under way with their pre-season preparations in Portugal, and take on Real Betis in their first friendly of the season on Friday night. Chris Wilder is unlikely to entertain offers for one of his key players at this stage of the season, as he looks to prepare his squad for the rigours of Premier League football.
Of course, the fact that Celtic will be in European competition this season could potentially tempt Baldock with a move north of the border, but the challenge of playing Premier League football, with the side he battled to earn promotion with last season, should be incentive enough for the 26-year-old to remain at Bramall Lane.