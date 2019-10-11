Sheffield United: Callum Robinson reveals the hidden benefits of playing for Ireland
After his Sheffield United team mate and compatriot Enda Stevens highlighted the similarities between Chris Wilder and Mick McCarthy, Callum Robinson has expressed a desire to see the latter remain in charge of the Republic of Ireland for as long as possible.
Speaking ahead of tomorrow's Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia, Robinson admitted prolonging McCarthy's stay at the FAI is one of his biggest motivations to reach next year's finals.
If Ireland book their place at the tournament, the former Ipswich Town and Wolves chief will stay on to oversee their campaign rather than make way for under-21 coach Stephen Kenny.
Despite praising McCarthy's predecessor Martin O'Neill and his assistant Roy Keane for bringing him into the international fold, Robinson said: "There was a lot written and said about what happened with Martin and Roy in the Ireland set-up, but I enjoyed the time I had with them.
"All managers have different styles and approach the game in a different way, but they gave me a chance to play international football for Ireland and I'll always be grateful to them for that chance.
"Managers move on and Mick has been brilliant since he came in, so hopefully we qualify for the Euros and he will stay in the job for a bit longer."
Robinson, who joined United during the close season after leaving Preston North End, has featured regularly for Wilder's side at Premier League level this term.
Born in Northampton, the 24-year-old revealed that pledging allegiance to Ireland has had another added benefit.
"There was a big disconnect in our family between the Irish side and the English side for a long time and that's why I didn't come to Ireland for holidays when I was young and didn't know a lot of my Irish relatives," he said.
"All that has changed since I declared to play for Ireland last year and it has brought our family together again, which has been one of the best parts of this."