Sheffield United: Callum Robinson on 'the best feeling in the world' after Stamford Bridge comeback

Callum Robinson of Sheffield United celebrates: James Wilson/Sportimage

Chris Wilder's side appeared to be on the brink of a second successive Premier League defeat after falling two goals behind during the first-half of a memorable encounter in west London.

But Robinson's effort immediately after the interval changed the complexion of the game, with United stunning the six-time English champions by snatching a last minute equaliser. Despite officially being credited as a Kurt Zouma own goal, both Robinson and substitute Lys Mousset claimed the strike with television replays later appearing to show the Frenchman got the final touch on the ball.

Robinson, who had earlier spurned an opportunity to reduce the deficit following Tammy Abraham's brace, joined United from Preston North End during the close season and admitted opening his top-flight account had released a maelstrom of emotions.

Callum Robinson scored his team's first at Chelsea: James Wilson/Sportimage

"I'm really happy, it came at a key time in the game," he said. "After I missed the chance, it was good to put it away. It was one of the best feelings I've ever had on a football pitch, to get my first Premier League goal. I didn't know what to do, I just punched the air. You dream about doing that as a kid."

Robinson's drive and determination, after being guilty of missing arguably the best opening of the first period, set the perfect example for his team mates to follow during a fixture which revealed the best and the worst of Wilder's team. Twice, Abraham pounced following lapses in concentration at the back. But they dusted themselves down and, after being challenged to take the game to the opposition, Robinson's finish and then Mousset's late intervention stunned the home crowd.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking afterwards, Wilder insisted he hoped the result would convince his squad they can compete with the best in the division. Robinson echoed that sentiment, outlining the psychological effect it could have on a club which, only three years ago, was competing in the third tier of English football.

"The chance was playing on my mind," he acknowledged. "But the lads believed in me, the gaffer believed in me and Knilly (assistant manager Alan Knill) believed in me. We stick together.

Lys Mousset forced a mistake from Kurt Zouma: James Wilson/Sportimage

"The lads at the back made a mistake but they've been brilliant all season. I missed a chance. But we stick together as a group. That's what we do here. Everyone is in it together."