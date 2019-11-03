Sheffield United: Burnley boss heaps praise on The Blades

Sean Dyche, manager of Burnley: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Three first-half goals, two of which were scored by John Lundstram, propelled Chris Wilder's squad to their biggest win of the Premier League season as the visitors slipped to a third consecutive defeat.

Although Dyche felt Burnley had been denied a penalty - when VAR ruled Jack O'Connell had not deliberately handled in the box - he said: "First-half, everything was the most disappointing thing. We didn't get a couple of decisions, that might have got us out of jail. And it would have been getting out of jail by the way. They (United) were excellent . They forced us into mistakes. They had that edge you need. Their whole body language, their aggression and demeanor was better than us."

John Fleck effectively sealed United's victory when he converted moments before the interval. Seconds earlier, Lundstram had claimed his second of the afternoon following an excellent interchange between Enda Stevens and David McGoldrick.

"Their third goal summed it up for us; a poor ball out, a poor ball in and a poor decision," Dyche said, having seen James Tarkowski robbed of possession. "As a collective, there wasn't a good feeling. I've told the lads, this is as close as I've been to making real changes. Performances like that, they bring about real change and I've got a lot to think about - team wise - this week."